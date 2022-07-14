Life.Style.Live!

On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Dreamgirls,’ ‘Bright Colors & Bold Patterns,’ Bollywood star Neha Kakar, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Neha Kakar 

Bright Colors & Bold Patterns

Songbook Academy in Concert  

John Williams Blockbusters

42 Street” 

Dreamgirls

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle”  reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

Lemonade stand to raises money for survivors of domestic violence

Life.Style.Live! /

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch owner prepares Blackened Ora King Salmon

Life.Style.Live! /

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.