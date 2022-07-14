On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Dreamgirls,’ ‘Bright Colors & Bold Patterns,’ Bollywood star Neha Kakar, more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Neha Kakar
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- July 15
- butlerartscenter.org
“Bright Colors & Bold Patterns“
- The District Theatre
- July 14 – 30
- thedistricttheatre.org
Songbook Academy in Concert
- The Palladium
- July 23, 2022
- thecenteresents.org
“John Williams Blockbusters“
- Symphony on the Prairie
- July 28-31
- indianapolissymphony.org
“42 Street”
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- July 28-31
- thecenterpresents.org
“Dreamgirls“
- The Athenaeum
- July 30 & 31
- ipacindy.org
