Online safety tips for 20th National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

As October rolls around, so does National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, providing a timely reminder of the paramount importance of online safety, especially with the busy holiday shopping season just around the corner.

This year holds special significance as it marks the 20th anniversary of this crucial cybersecurity observance.

To emphasize the significance of online security, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is stepping forward to impart essential security tips for individuals and businesses alike.

Joining us today is Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Security Policy at Meta, who also brings a wealth of experience as a former Director of Cybersecurity for the White House National Security Council.

Gleicher will be sharing invaluable insights and strategies to ensure a safer online experience for all during this landmark Cybersecurity Awareness Month.