OnStar App helps users connect with Santa Claus and track his location on Christmas Eve

With OnStar technology and a bit of holiday magic, families have new and exciting ways to get connected with Santa!

As GM Contact Center Transformation Execution Manager Jessica Genaro tells us, between Dec. 18 and 24, OnStar offers three ways to get in the holiday spirit:

Push the Blue OnStar Button : Families with Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick vehicles equipped with an active OnStar plan can push the blue OnStar button and speak to an OnStar Advisor to ask for Santa’s whereabouts.

: Families with Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick vehicles equipped with an active OnStar plan can push the blue OnStar button and speak to an OnStar Advisor to ask for Santa’s whereabouts. New! Find Santa Yourself: OnStar Guardian app users can now track Santa’s location through their mobile phones at their convenience – whether they’re trimming trees or out caroling. Just open the OnStar Guardian app and click on the “Santa hat” icon to get started.

OnStar Guardian app users can now track Santa’s location through their mobile phones at their convenience – whether they’re trimming trees or out caroling. Just open the OnStar Guardian app and click on the “Santa hat” icon to get started. New! Call Kris Kringle: Children can talk to Santa directly to make sure they’re on the “nice list,” share their wish list, and hear a Christmas story.

In the spirit of the season, GM and OnStar will contribute $1 to the American Red Cross (up to $25,000) for every OnStar customer request to locate Santa.

For 15 years, OnStar has collaborated with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to provide real-time updates during Santa’s annual flight using NORAD’s official Santa-location data. To date, OnStar located Santa more than 100,000 times, bringing joy to many customers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

To learn more, visit https://www.onstar.com/stories/onstar-santa-tracker.