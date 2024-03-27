PanCAN at PurpleStride helps end pancreatic cancer

It’s being called the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer.

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, Rob Beeler and Brandi Jarrett, PurpleStride Co-Chairs, Indianapolis Affiliate, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, tell us about PanCAN PurpleStride.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by driving and funding life-saving research, partnering with patients and providing personalized patient services, advocating for awareness and change, and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive.

Indianapolis/Indiana residents will be joining 59 other communities across the country on Saturday, April 27 for PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. The event will take place at White River State Park, Indianapolis, with hundreds of local pancreatic cancer survivors, caregivers, families, researchers, and other supporters expected to attend.

Go to purplestride.org/indianapolis to learn more.