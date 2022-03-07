Life.Style.Live!

‘Paranormal Crossroad LIVE’ returns to the Athenaeum in downtown Indy

Paranormal Crossroad LIVE is back!

The next show is happening at the Athenaeum in downtown Indy on Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Paranormal investigators and hosts of Paranormal Crossrooad Kitsie Duncan and KJ McGlinn joined us today to share interesting stories from their past events and what you can expect from the upcoming one.

What to expect at the Paranormal Crossroad event:

Nationally known spirit medium Tiffany Rice will do a gallery reading.

The audience will also be a part of a TV Show taping.

See new evidence of the show helping Hoosiers having paranormal activity

Special “Odd Box” equipment will allow you to hear the spirits talk!

Pre-show party with the cast sponsored by Hiatus Tequila & Small Batch Soups

How to Watch the Show:

Season 1 just wrapped its broadcast schedule airing across the country & locally on WNDY

The entire 13 episodes are now available to stream on-demand. Click here to watch.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Paranormal Crossroads event.