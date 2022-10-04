Life.Style.Live!

Parisian Flea Market comes to Clay Terrace Mall this weekend

It is Fair Haven’s biggest fundraiser and a chance for you to shop big and score some great deals at even lower than consignment store prices!

Fair Haven is a nonprofit located right here in Indianapolis that provides a complimentary home-away-from-home for seriously ill patients and their families traveling to Indianapolis to get the life-saving medical care they need. It allows families to stay together when they need each other the most.

Amanda Milner, executive director of Fair Haven, and Diann Luebker, event chair of Parisian Flea Market, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the special event that is the Parisian Flea Market.

The Parisian Flea Market is a two-day one-of-a-kind shopping event with the proceeds going to Fair Haven. It’s happening on Friday and Saturday Oct. 7th & 8th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Clay Terrace Mall across from Men’s Warehouse – 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel.

This is the 10th year for the event and each year it keeps getting bigger!

The Market includes hundreds of distinguished items that have been hand-selected including all types of furniture – everything from table and chairs, desks, mirrors, chandeliers, lamps, dishware, sideboards, art and estate jewelry that will be for sale.

Shoppers will be able to get GREAT DEALS on everything! We’re talking lower than consignment store prices! It’s a 2-day event and items are priced to move!

Tickets for the event are $5/person (16 and under are free) and can be purchased at the door or online at rotarycarmel.org.

More about Fair Haven:

Fair Haven is providing a service that is greatly needed in this community – Indianapolis is very fortunate to have world-renowned hospitals and physicians who attract thousands of patients each year from across the state and country seeking treatment for cancer, organ transplant, high-risk pregnancy and other serious medical conditions. These patients must leave their homes, families, and jobs to come here for weeks or months at a time for treatment. Paying for a hotel for weeks or months can be very expensive.

Fair Haven provides complimentary lodging at “Ada’s Place” (Pronounced Aw-Duh’s), their brick and mortar facility on West 16th Street, as well as in leased apartments near the downtown medical center. All lodging is FREE OF CHARGE fully furnished and stocked with everyday necessities so that families don’t have to worry about what to bring.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: @FairHavenIndy Facebook: facebook.com/fairhavenfoundation