Party with Flair: El Toro Bravo spices up holidays and birthdays

Get ready to spice up your celebrations with El Toro Bravo!

Jesús Ramírez, Luis García, Michelle Sánchez, Daniel Gomez, and Israel Vázquez joined us this morning to share more about this restaurant that not only provides food, but an entire EXPERIENCE!

We’ll dive into their unique way of making holidays and birthdays unforgettable.

Known for its cocktails, shareable food, and vibrant characters that add a special touch to any event, El Toro Bravo is your ultimate party partner.

They’ll also spill the beans on their brand-new location, “El Toro Prime,” at 4901 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250, where they’re hiring and hosting a hiring event on 10/11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this fiesta-filled segment!

For more information, visit https://eltoro-bravo.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElToroBravoOfficial/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/eltorodowntown/.