Patty’s Picks: ‘Barbarian,’ ‘About Fate’

It’s Friday and that means “Life.Style.Live!” entertainment expert Patty Spitler stopped by with her take on a couple of movies opening today. Here’s more from her:

I’m starting with a thriller-horror film named, “Barbarian,” and horror films are not necessarily my favorite franchise.

From director/writer Zach Cregger, it stars Georgina Campbell as a young woman who books an Airbnb house near where she’s having a job interview but she finds out it’s double booked.

She decides to be bold and crash with the man who’s already in the house, but are there more “beings” in this dwelling?

There are lots of twists and turns. It’s well-crafted, and even if I admit I’m not a horror fan, I can appreciate this film.

I give it 3 1/2 out of 5 stars.

“Barbarian” is Rated R and runs about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Next up, a romantic comedy called “About Fate.” In this film, a young couple finds themselves on a New Year’s Eve together after both of their proposals crash. Maybe true love was right in front of them?

Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann star in this fun movie where comedy and chaos combine in this winning combination.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars.

“About Fate” opens in select theaters Friday and on Amazon Video. It runs 1 hour 40 minutes and is rated R.

