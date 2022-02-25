Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Big Gold Brick,’ ‘Studio 666,’ ‘The Batman’

We have a special “Patty’s Picks” segment today where she’s not just previewing one movie, but three!

Two of them are released on Friday, February 25, and the biggest one is released on Friday, March 4.

“Big Gold Brick”

It’s the story of a fledgling writer and his experiences with a feisty middle-aged father of two. This man enlists write Samuel Liston to write his biography.

Star names you recognize are Megan Fox and Andy Garcia. Let’s take a look.

This dark comedy is “Not Rated,” playing in theaters and available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Google Play and other streaming services.

“Studio 666”

The band ‘The Foo Fighters’ star in this horror/comedy about that finds the band under pressure to deliver a new album and they are trapped in a rundown, haunted mansion. Leading man David Grohl stars, and the film is based on one of his stories. It’s showing in theaters now, rated R and runs 106 minutes.

“The Batman”

Spitler also gave us a preview of the upcoming ‘Batman’ movie which she will review next Friday, March 4.

It’s rated PG-13 and stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as the Cat creature. It Runs 2 hrs and 55 minutes.

For more from Spitler visit, greatdaytv.com.