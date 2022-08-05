Life.Style.Live!

‘Patty’s Pick’s’: Collide, Bullet Train and Thirteen Lives

Lots of action, drama and comedy in “Patty’s Picks” this week, plus a film based on real events. Patty has 3, count them, 3 films to review today… ok GO!

1) ‘Collide’

Jim Gaffigan, our Hoosier lovin’ comedian friend is one of the stars in ‘Collide’. And he’s not funny in this film.

He’s very serious in a heart-wrenching role. He finds out his wife is cheating on him as he observes her outside an LA restaurant one night. Two other couples are also profiled as these 6 people then find fate has an explosive conclusion to their evening. Rated R for some language, 1 hr 30 minutes. Opens today in limited theaters, then on digital August 12th.

Because Jim tackled such a serious role, and was totally believable, I’ll give it 3 out of 5 stars.

2) ‘Bullet Train’

The end of the line is just the beginning, is what ‘Bullet Train’ boasts. Brad Pitt stars as an unlucky and unlikely assassin who’s on assignment on the fastest train to Toyoko. But soon he finds out there are other lethal adversaries on board , too. Well, let the fighting commence. There’s knives, swords, guns, poisons and fist fights galore. But, hold on…it’s actually so over the top, it’s funny. This action/thriller is rated R, a little over 2 hours long. And it’s a wild ride as Brad Pitt proves he’s in top shape to be an action hero again. I give it 3 out of 5 stars.

Based on a true story, in Thailand, young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in flooded underground caves…it’s a global effort to try to find and save these souls. ‘Thirteen Lives’ stars Collin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen are two scuba divers who help…directed by Ron Howard…don’t hold your breath!

3) ‘Thirteen Lives’

Rated PG 13, Approximately 2 1/2 hours, I was so moved and anxious throughout the film. 5 outa of 5 stars. It’s really incredible and a dramatic biography you won’t forget.