Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Maybe I Do

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler reviews a movie that might just make you smile in this latest edition of “Patty’s Picks”!

Opening today, the movie is “Maybe I Do” with, as Patty puts it, “HUGE STARS!” It’s a romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy in the parental roles with Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as the young couple contemplating marriage. “High-brow hilarity ensues.”

This comedy is rated PG 13 and was written and directed by Michael Jacobs. It runs 1 hr and 35 minutes. Patty gives it 4 out of 5 stars.