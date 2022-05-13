Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Our Father,’ ‘Firestarter’

Friday means movies and for that we turn to Patty Spitler of Great Day TV with her take on the latest feature films. Here’s more from her:

“Our Father”

A disturbing film on Netflix is out now, started Wednesday, and it’s based on a true story about a famous Indianapolis fertility doctor in the 1980’s who used his own sperm to inseminate patients, resulting in at least 94 children. The film was created using archival footage with some recreation videos and testimonials and interviews with those affected.

Dr. Donald Cline served no time for his crimes since there was nothing on the books at that time to convict him.

Run time is 97 minutes, rated MA for Mature Audiences

“Firestarter”

“Firestarter” opens in theaters today and is based on a Stephen King novel. It profiles a young girl who has wicked powers. She can set things on fire just by thinking about it, talk about mind over matter! It stars Zac Efron and Gloria Reuben. It’s also available to stream on Peacock today. It’s Rated R for some serious scorching scenes.

I give it 3 out of 5 bonfires.

