Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews ‘Knock at the Cabin’ and ’80 for Brady’

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler reviewed two movies opening in theaters today. One is a comedy and one is so scary it is predicted to take over the top spot at the box office. It’s called “Knock at the Cabin.”

Based on a novel called ‘Cabin at the End of the World,’ the script was written by M. Night Shyamalan who also directs.

The film is rated R for violence and theme, runs 1 hr. and 40 minutes.

Patty gives it 3 out of 5 stars and says is it well done but the script is “confusing or weak” in places. She does love the lead bad guy, former pro wrestler turned actor, Dave Bautista.

Her next movie, “80 for Brady” turns the clock back to 2017 for a fun look at 4 mature ladies who take a road trip to the Superbowl to cheer on their favorite football team, New England Patriots and of course hunky quarterback Tom Brady who also is a producer on the film.

The ladies are portrayed by veteran actresses, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field who range in age from 76 to 91 and none of them look it.

“80 for Brady” is based on a true story and rated PG 13. It runs 1 hr 38 minutes.

Patty gives it 3 ½ out of 5 stars and insists that “you must stay for the ending.”