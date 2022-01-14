Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews ‘Licorice Pizza,’ a coming of age film filled with ’70s nostalgia

Two unknown actors carry the comedy-drama coming of age movie, “Licorice Pizza.”

Patty Spitler of Great Dav TV says this week’s Patty’s Pick is an emotional, offbeat and entertaining film.

In “Licorice Pizza” a soon-to-be washed-up 15-year-old child actor played by Cooper Hoffman falls for a 20-year-old Jewish girl with attitude, Alana Haim. The film takes us back to the ’70s and shows how finding true love is the hardest thing you’ll ever do. Notable names, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn are also in the movie, but not the stars. The film takes us back to the ’70s and shows how finding true love is the hardest thing you’ll ever do.

Patty says while watching this movie you forget it’s a film, and it’s like watching real life. It’s full of flawed characters you love, the performance is subtle yet revealing with a few unexpected storylines that give us humor and romance with heart and soul.

Set in the San Fernando Valley, “Licorice Pizza” is out in theaters now and on Fandango.

“Licorice Pizza” Runs 2 hrs 13 min, it’s rated R and Patty gives it 4 1/2 pizza slices out of 5.