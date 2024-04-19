Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Patty’s Picks: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Patty’s Picks: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- On this week’s Patty’s Picks, Patty reviews the movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’.

The movie is an action, thriller, war comedy.

This Guy Ritchie directed movie depicts the British Government’s Special Operations Band.

They are rogues given the power by Winston Churchill.

Germany is crushing it.

Something has to be done, Hitler is doing dastardly things never done in war before, so now a half dozen unusual brigade plays dirty too. 

So, this band of men do things that proper military personnel would not. 

If seeing military men smiling and singing and then killing Nazi’s with automatic weapons sweep upsets you, then this movie is not for you. 

Patty gives it 3 1/2 stars out of five.

The movie is rated R for it’s violence.

It runs two hours.

The movie starts Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Empowering communities through the Love...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Fresh from the Firehouse’ with...
Life.Style.Live! /
A crucial conversation on living...
Life.Style.Live! /
Exclusive releases and events at...
Life.Style.Live! /
Advancing equality and justice: The...
Life.Style.Live! /
Downtown Indy Amphitheater celebrates 20th...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get a new spring drink...
Life.Style.Live! /
Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market...
Life.Style.Live! /