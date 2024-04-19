Patty’s Picks: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- On this week’s Patty’s Picks, Patty reviews the movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’.

The movie is an action, thriller, war comedy.

This Guy Ritchie directed movie depicts the British Government’s Special Operations Band.

They are rogues given the power by Winston Churchill.

Germany is crushing it.

Something has to be done, Hitler is doing dastardly things never done in war before, so now a half dozen unusual brigade plays dirty too.

So, this band of men do things that proper military personnel would not.

If seeing military men smiling and singing and then killing Nazi’s with automatic weapons sweep upsets you, then this movie is not for you.

Patty gives it 3 1/2 stars out of five.

The movie is rated R for it’s violence.

It runs two hours.

The movie starts Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson.