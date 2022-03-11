Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Turning Red,’ ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘ Belfast’

“Patty’s Picks” this week have a little something for everyone!

Patty Spitler of Great Day TV joined us today with a preview and her reviews for “Turning Red,” “The Adam Project” and “Belfast.” Here’s more from her:

“Turning Red”

“Turning Red” is a Disney animation at its finest with a lesson to learn. Meet Mi, a young gal with an overprotective mother. The problem the young lady has is that she is very very sensitive and when she gets too excited, poof! She turns into a giant red panda! This coming-of-age film is streaming now on Disney+ streaming today.

Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes Rating: PG.

“The Adam Project”

“The Adam Project” is a big-budget film that is witty, entertaining and fun.

It stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. There he discovers his 12-year-old self and together they are on a mission to save the world in the future. This movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes Rating: PG-13

“Belfast”

“Belfast” is already winning awards and is a critical favorite. Director Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical take on growing up in Northern Ireland in the war-torn, tough late ’60s. This film was released last November to get it out in time for award season, but there will be a special showing on St. Patrick’s Day at the Living Room Theaters.

Rating: PG-13 Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

For more from Patty visit, GreatDayTV.com.