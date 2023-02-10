Life.Style.Live!

Pavel & Direct Contact perform a special Latin Lover Jazz set

Pavel & Direct Contact fill the “Life.Style.Life” studio with sounds from their upcoming Latin Lover Jazz appearance coming up Saturday, February 11 at The Jazz Kitchen.

Songs performed include: “Oye Mamacita” and “Don’t Let Go,” both originals from Pavel & Direct Contact.

Led by Internationally known Dominican pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Direct Contact is well known for their energy filled fiery performances. Their distinctive sound infuses Latin Jazz, Salsa and American Pop in an always unforgettable musical experience.

Joining us today:

Pavel Polanco-Safadit – piano/vocals

Leah Crane – vocals

Steve Dokken – bass

Gerardo Becerra – congas

Pedro Fernandez – bongos/guira

Matt McCraw – timbales/tambora

Freddie Mendoza – trombone

David Allee – trumpet

Kent Hickey – trumpet

Mark Ortwein – saxophone.

For ticket information for the 9:30pm show click here.

Follow Pavel & Direct Contact on Facebook.