Life.Style.Live!

Pavel & Direct Contact perform a special Latin Lover Jazz set

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

Pavel & Direct Contact fill the “Life.Style.Life” studio with sounds from their upcoming Latin Lover Jazz appearance coming up Saturday, February 11 at The Jazz Kitchen.
Songs performed include: “Oye Mamacita” and “Don’t Let Go,” both originals from Pavel & Direct Contact.

Led by Internationally known Dominican pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Direct Contact is well known for their energy filled fiery performances. Their distinctive sound infuses Latin Jazz, Salsa and American Pop in an always unforgettable musical experience.

Joining us today:

  • Pavel Polanco-Safadit – piano/vocals
  • Leah Crane – vocals
  • Steve Dokken – bass
  • Gerardo Becerra – congas
  • Pedro Fernandez – bongos/guira
  • Matt McCraw – timbales/tambora
  • Freddie Mendoza – trombone
  • David Allee – trumpet
  • Kent Hickey – trumpet
  • Mark Ortwein – saxophone.

For ticket information for the 9:30pm show click here.

Follow Pavel & Direct Contact on Facebook.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cockatoos can not only use tools, they can carry whole toolkits to trickier jobs, study shows

National /

Biden seeks bipartisan partnerships with governors amid clashes with congressional Republicans

National /

New 5G Technology helps first responders keep the Big Game ‘Super’ safe

Life.Style.Live! /

Celebrity Chef Kevin Belton celebrates the flavor of Mardi Gras

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.