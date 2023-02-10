Pavel & Direct Contact perform a special Latin Lover Jazz set

Pavel & Direct Contact fill the “Life.Style.Life” studio with sounds from their upcoming Latin Lover Jazz appearance coming up Saturday, February 11 at The Jazz Kitchen.
Songs performed include: “Oye Mamacita” and “Don’t Let Go,” both originals from Pavel & Direct Contact.
Led by Internationally known Dominican pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Direct Contact is well known for their energy filled fiery performances. Their distinctive sound infuses Latin Jazz, Salsa and American Pop in an always unforgettable musical experience.
Joining us today:
- Pavel Polanco-Safadit – piano/vocals
- Leah Crane – vocals
- Steve Dokken – bass
- Gerardo Becerra – congas
- Pedro Fernandez – bongos/guira
- Matt McCraw – timbales/tambora
- Freddie Mendoza – trombone
- David Allee – trumpet
- Kent Hickey – trumpet
- Mark Ortwein – saxophone.
For ticket information for the 9:30pm show click here.
Follow Pavel & Direct Contact on Facebook.