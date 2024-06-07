Pavel’s World: Jazz Brunch Extravaganza

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience at the Jazz Brunch, hosted by Blair Clark, on June 9, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN.

Blair Clark, known for his vocals, has performed for audiences worldwide and worked with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn “Champagne” King, Narada Michael Walden, Preston Glass, and Henry Butler.

Pavel and Direct Contact, led by internationally known Dominican pianist and Chicago Music Awards Nominee, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, are famous for their energetic Latin Jazz performances.

They mix Latin Jazz, Salsa, and Latin-infused American pop songs for a memorable show.

The band includes Indy Jazz-Hall-of-Famers, studio musicians, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra players, and international artists.

They have performed around the world and shared the stage with legends like Ray Charles, Kenny G, Patti LaBelle, The Who, and Rod Stewart.

Pavel & Direct Contact features vibrant horns, Latin rhythms, and vocals in both Spanish and English.

They have released several albums, including The Other Side (2010), Rush Hour (2017), D’la Calle (2018), Americanisao (2019), and Dia Bonito (2021). Their latest album, Essentials (2023), includes their most popular songs.

Pavel is also the “Artist in Residence” at Butler University and Eskenazi Hospital.

Whether you love to dance or just enjoy great music, you don’t want to miss the Jazz Brunch! Come and enjoy a morning of fantastic music and vibrant performances!