Life.Style.Live!

Pet Pals TV will tackle Puppy Bowl and pet obesity topics this weekend

Pet Pals TV airs Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV, and Patty Spitler previewed some of this weekend’s topics!

The first topic is the important issue of pet obesity. Overweight pets are more likely to develop conditions like arthritis, heart problems, and more. Be sure to take your pet to the vet to determine if they are within the right weight range.

The second topic is the 19th annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12 on Animal Planet! The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before. The puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium.

For more information and to view previous episodes of Pet Pals TV, visit our website. Pet Pals TV also streams live on the wishtv.com homepage.