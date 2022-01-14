Plan your perfect wedding with inspiration from Indy Posh Wedding Planning Events Bridal Expo

You can find every product, service and vendor you need to plan your perfect wedding all in one place and all in one day at the Indy Posh Wedding Planning Events Bridal Expo.
Tammy Wegman, owner of Posh Wedding Planning Events, joined us today to share everything you need to know about this event. Here’s more from her:
Bridal Shows are a perfect way to simplify wedding planning. For example, a couple brings fiance/family/friends to a one-day event where they can meet and get info on:
- Gowns & tuxes
- Cakes & catering & bartending services
- Photography, Photobooths, DJs & Live Music
- Flowers, decor, rentals
- Beauty & Wellness
- First/combined home needs
The Posh Bridal Show is this Sunday, Jan 16th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel, IN.
- Free Parking
- Complimentary Champagne for the first 200 guests
- Over 75 different vendor booths
- Give-Aways all day
- $1000 towards a gown
- Free Wedding Cake
- Gift Baskets & Gift Cards
- Sign-Ups online, admission is $10 per person but FREE with code: WISH
For more information visit:
Facebook.com/events/595310098379412
Posh FB: @indyposhweddingplanning
Posh IG: @poshweddingplanning