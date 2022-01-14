Life.Style.Live!

Plan your perfect wedding with inspiration from Indy Posh Wedding Planning Events Bridal Expo

You can find every product, service and vendor you need to plan your perfect wedding all in one place and all in one day at the Indy Posh Wedding Planning Events Bridal Expo.

Tammy Wegman, owner of Posh Wedding Planning Events, joined us today to share everything you need to know about this event. Here’s more from her:



Bridal Shows are a perfect way to simplify wedding planning. For example, a couple brings fiance/family/friends to a one-day event where they can meet and get info on:







Gowns & tuxes

Cakes & catering & bartending services

Photography, Photobooths, DJs & Live Music

Flowers, decor, rentals

Beauty & Wellness

First/combined home needs

The Posh Bridal Show is this Sunday, Jan 16th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel, IN.

Free Parking

Complimentary Champagne for the first 200 guests

Over 75 different vendor booths

Give-Aways all day

$1000 towards a gown

Free Wedding Cake

Gift Baskets & Gift Cards

Sign-Ups online, admission is $10 per person but FREE with code: WISH

For more information visit:

poshweddingplanning.com

Facebook.com/events/595310098379412

Posh FB: @indyposhweddingplanning

Posh IG: @poshweddingplanning