Poison Ivy, Stinging Nettles, Jewel Weed– Scientist Rick Crosslin explains the difference

Summertime means sunny days, pool time and playing outside, but it can also mean hidden dangers lurking somewhere nearby.

Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence, MSD Wayne Township, shares how to tell the difference between poison ivy, stinging nettles, and jewel weed- how to identify, avoid, and treat.

