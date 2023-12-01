Riley Children’s Health and Williams Comfort Air presents ‘Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday’

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday presented by Riley Children’s Health and Williams Comfort Air!

As Victory Field’s playing surface undergoes repairs, Rowdie, the mischievous mascot of the Indianapolis Indians, has been hard at work preparing for this festive event.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8-11 a.m., families are invited to join in the holiday fun at the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field.

The event promises a pancake breakfast, a photo opportunity with Rowdie in his Santa Claus attire, face painting, and craft activities.

Tickets can be purchased online, with children aged 14 and under gaining admission for $20, which includes a 2024 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are available for $5.

In addition to face painting and meeting Rowdie, kids can enjoy ornament decorating and coloring, with markers and supplies provided.

Pancakes will be served with a variety of toppings, and there will be complimentary coffee, hot cocoa, water, and milk at the home plate bar within the Elements Financial Club.

While there won’t be additional concessions, the Hot Corner Gift Shop will be open for any holiday shopping needs.

Limited free parking starts at 7:45 a.m., and you can enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side via the Washington/Maryland entrance.

The event will take place indoors, rain, snow, or shine, ensuring smiles on the faces of Rowdie’s biggest fans this holiday season!