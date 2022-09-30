Life.Style.Live!

Salsa Verde chef prepares Molcajete Mar y Tierra, Salsa Verde Ribeye tacos

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Salsa Verde is a family owned business with the idea of connecting people through enjoyable food.

Executive chef Hazmin Lewis and assistant manager Alondra Alfaro joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” Molcajete Mar y Tierra and Salsa Verde Ribeye Tacos.

Established in 2012 in Yorkville, IL, Salsa Verde is redefining the concept of modern, fast-casual food by proudly serving delicious dishes prepared from authentic Mexican recipes in a friendly and vibrant environment. 

Their loyal customers have quickly turned what began as a mom-and-pop shop into a bigger-scale business, and they have now expanded throughout the Chicago West Suburbs and Indiana with additional locations in St. Charles, Oswego, Batavia and Indianapolis.

