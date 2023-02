Life.Style.Live!

Science is Fun: Pollinating plants with Rick Crosslin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all scientists! Get ready for an exciting experience with the “Science is Fun” program.

Rick Crosslin joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about the “Seed Festival.” Student’s will be able to put their scientific skills to the test through plant activities.

You can contact Rick Crosslin at RickCrosslinScience@gmail.com to learn more!