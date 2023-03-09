See where Purdue University ranks among the top 25 most innovative companies

Purdue University recently received a big honor from Fast Company Magazine last week. It is the only university on a list of the top 25 most innovative companies and organizations, which also ranks NASA and Disney.

Purdue ranked at number 16. It is the only university to make the list, and it took the top spot in the separate education list.

Ethan Braden, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Purdue University and Purdue University Global, joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to share more information.