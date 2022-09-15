Life.Style.Live!

Service Dogs from Canine Companions for Independence helping people with special needs and challenges

September is National Service Dog Month, and in honor of that Great Day TV host Patty Spitler joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Brandt Carter, service dog puppy raiser, and Dixie Clark, service dog owner.

Carter brought along her service dog Elk, and Clark brought her service dog who she’s had for about a year and a half.

They discussed what a service dog does, what you can ask if you see a service dog in public, why it’s not okay to pretend your pet is an official service dog and more.

