Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Firefighter Tim shares tips for building a first aid kit, plan

by: Tierra Carpenter
From floods to tornadoes, Indiana experiences quite a bit of severe weather every year.

Monday marks the beginning of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. The week-long event encourages all residents of Indiana to improve their readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against severe weather conditions. 

But according to the CDC, nearly half of Americans don’t have emergency supplies and 44% don’t even have a basic first aid kit.  

Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin looks at how to build a good first aid kit and shares tips. 
 

