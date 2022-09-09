Life.Style.Live!

SHE.Event brings Black-owned businesses, networking, entertainment to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Scent of Sunshine will be just one of the many vendors people can find at Saturday’s SHE.Event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

The Indiana-based business provides fragrances — candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume — designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing.

Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, on Friday joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about her business and Saturday’s event. Powell’s goal is to bring a warm and inviting feel to any occasion. A Scent of Sunshine products can also be found at the S.H.E. Marketplace at the Circle Center Mall.

The SHE.Xperience at the fairgrounds was designed to provide venues for Black-owned businesses to increase their customers and revenue, learn sound business practices, build relationships, and circulate their dollars within the Black community. It also includes live entertainment, a fashion show, shopping, food, music and prizes.

The SHE.Event will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St. Event admission is free, but the fairgrounds charges for parking.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY A SCENT OF SUNSHINE.