Silly Safaris: Wrestling with a raccoon

Question: Would you hold a raccoon? They can be a little feisty, so we thought, what better place to bring them than our studio?

Shoutout to Silly Safaris for always educating us about wildlife.

Their expertise and dedication to sharing knowledge about animals make it possible for us to have unique and unforgettable experiences like holding a raccoon.

Despite their spirited nature, these creatures are fascinating, and thanks to organizations like Silly Safaris, we can learn more about them in a safe and controlled environment.

It’s a reminder of the diverse and incredible world of wildlife that surrounds us, and the importance of understanding and respecting these creatures.