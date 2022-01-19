Life.Style.Live!

Singer Marielle Kraft performs ‘We Were Never Friends,’ ‘In It Together’

The up-and-coming singer/songwriter Marielle Kraft joined us today to perform her songs, “We Were Never Friends” and “In It Together.”

She will play the Lo-Fi Lounge in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 19 as part of her nationwide tour.

When you hear Marielle Kraft’s music or experience her candid live shows, you feel as though you already know her. The indie pop singer/songwriter, now based in Nashville, displays craftsmanship beyond her years, like artists including Shawn Mendes, Maisie Peters, and Taylor Swift.

Self-taught, the musician began playing guitar at 16 and soon writing songs that strike chords with listeners everywhere. Her gift for storytelling is evident through her use of salient detail, raw emotion, and poignant word choice to describe moments “exactly as they feel.”

In February 2020, Kraft co-released an “anthemic” and “heart-filled” single with Joshua Howard entitled “In It Together”, which has quickly gained support across platforms.

Kraft regularly plays at venues across the United States, sharing stages with names as big as Jon McLaughlin, Ava Max, and Betty Who. Her upcoming show at Lo-Fi in Indianapolis will be presented as a seamless narrative: evocative yet encouraging, deeply reflective yet refreshing. The raw authenticity with which Marielle invites listeners into her story cultivates a relationship with them beyond the song, as she is known to “bring together a room full of strangers.” Her “winning personality,” “genuine connection”,” and “gift for storytelling” on stage have fueled the ever-growing crowds at each of her shows, with no signs of slowing down.

To purchase tickets to Kraft’s upcoming show in Indy, click here.