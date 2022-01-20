Life.Style.Live!

Sophia’s Bridal and Tux boutique celebrates new location with special event

Wedding season prep is in full swing and one local bridal boutique is expanding its business to better serve you!

Sophia’s Bridal and Tux is celebrating the opening of their newest location at the Shops at River Crossing near the Fashion Mall.

Amber Hankins of “Life.Style.Live!” was there on the very first day to showcase bridal trends for 2022 and to learn how you can make the most of your day before saying “Yes, to the dress!”

The grand opening celebration for Sophia’s Bridal and Tux is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Shops at River Crossing location.

You can enjoy local treats, wedding vendors, champagne, a grand prize giveaway from Distinctive Diamonds, swag bags and more!

Sophia’s offers exclusive designers and collections with sizing 00 to 28!

Tune in to “Life.Style.Live!” on Monday as we visit the prom side of Sophia’s.

For more information visit, sophiasbridalandtux.com.