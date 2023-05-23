Summer activity ideas from the Girls Positivity Club

Melissa Jones, the founder of the Girls Positivity Club, is excited to announce a summer full of fun and creativity for children.

During the show, she shared her new logo and highlights the upcoming summer camps, which will be available both in-person and virtually.

As summer approaches, Jones encourages parents to unlock their child’s creativity and let their imagination soar.

Engaging in creative activities not only keeps kids entertained but also offers numerous benefits for their overall development.

It allows them to explore new ideas, think outside the box, and express themselves in unique ways.

Jones suggests five simple summer activities that guarantee endless fun for children:

Painting in Unique Ways: Encourage children to explore different painting techniques using unconventional tools such as squeegees, forks, sticks, spoons, bubble wrap, shaving cream, spray bottles, markers, water, and sponges. Draw on Unique Surfaces: Provide various surfaces like large butcher paper, paper plates, cardboard, rocks or stones, bricks, wood, fabric, and paper bags for children to unleash their creativity through drawing. Make Ordinary Experiences Extraordinary: Transform everyday experiences into memorable moments. Set up a tent in the living room or backyard for a cozy campout, have a picnic in the backyard, create an outdoor movie night, practice yoga together, or plant dreams together in pots. Get Kids Cooking Outdoors: Set up an outdoor kitchen or grill and involve children in meal preparation. From making homemade pizzas to grilling kabobs or creating a DIY ice cream station with various toppings, cooking outdoors becomes a fun and engaging activity. Scavenger Hunts & Nature Walks: Elevate traditional scavenger hunts by adding themes, storylines, and clues. Equip children with magnifying glasses, binoculars, or cameras to observe and document the wonders of nature while exploring their surroundings.

(WISH Photos/Melissa Jones, the founder of the Girls Positivity Club, is excited to announce a summer full of fun and creativity for children. )

Jones invites parents and children to make this summer a canvas for endless possibilities.

By embracing creativity, children can dream big, think creatively, and celebrate their uniqueness.

The Girls Positivity Club is dedicated to inspiring and empowering young girls through creative activities and positive experiences.

For more information and updates, Jones encourages everyone to visit the Girls Positivity Club Facebook page. She looks forward to a summer filled with joy, imagination, and the growth of young minds.