Sun King Brewery: ‘Don’t Look Back’

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery have teamed up to create Don’t Look Back, a special brew to celebrate the upcoming showing of HADESTOWN at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis from April 2nd to April 7th.

This unique Sun King creation will be introduced at Jazz Kitchen on Thursday, March 28th, during a private event benefiting the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation.

Crafted with ginger, lemon, and chilis, this easy-drinking ale promises to take drinkers on a journey inspired by HADESTOWN’s story.

Following its debut, Don’t Look Back will be available for a limited time at select Sun King locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, and Kokomo.

Theatergoers attending HADESTOWN at Clowes Memorial Hall can also enjoy this special brew throughout the show’s run, while supplies last, starting from March 29th.

This marks the 12th collaboration between Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery.

Previous collaborations have produced unique brews tailored to each Broadway production.

From Million Dollar Brewski to Mr. Pinky, each beer has captured the essence of its respective show, enhancing the theater experience for audiences.

HADESTOWN, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, promises an enchanting experience for theater lovers.

With tickets in high demand, attendees are encouraged to secure their seats promptly by calling 1-800-982-2787, visiting www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com, www.ticketmaster.com, or the Clowes Memorial Hall box office.