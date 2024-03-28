Tangram: Recognizing Disability Awareness Month

Established in 1985, Tangram is a nonprofit organization in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a clear mission: to empower individuals with disabilities to reach their fullest potential.

Through a diverse array of person-centered programs and services, Tangram extends support, resources, and advocacy to enrich the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families.

Central to Tangram’s ethos are inclusivity, independence, and community integration.

Tangram cultivates a nurturing environment conducive to personal growth and meaningful engagement.

Collaboration with community partners underscores Tangram’s commitment to fostering a society where individuals of all abilities are valued and included.

Tangram offers a comprehensive suite of individualized services across various domains, including community and residential support, ABA therapy, life coaching, employment services, transportation, health and wellness, education, and training.

Serving over 26 counties in Central Indiana, Tangram’s reach extends far and wide.

At Tangram, its dedication lies in effecting positive change for individuals with disabilities, championing equality, and advancing inclusivity in our communities.

To learn more about its programs, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support its mission, please visit thetangramway.org.