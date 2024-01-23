Taylor’s Bakery: Celebrating National Pie Day

Taylor’s Bakery has a rich history that dates back to its founder, Dennis O. Taylor, born in 1877 near Marengo, Indiana.

Facing early challenges with the loss of his father and later his mother, Dennis moved to Indianapolis at 18, working various jobs before establishing his home near 38th and Illinois with his wife, Amy Eleanor Taylor.

What began as a small food business in their kitchen pantry evolved into a thriving grocery and bakery at 38th and Illinois in 1913.

Over the years, the business flourished, with Dennis joined by his daughter Virginia, son-in-law James Allen, and grandson John. After Dennis’s passing in 1962, the family business continued to grow, relocating to 62nd and Allisonville Rd.

Today, Taylor’s Bakery is in the capable hands of Dennis’s great-grandsons, Drew and Matt Allen, who have overseen operations at the original location and a branch in Fishers Town Center since 2003.

The legacy of Taylor’s Bakery lives on through generations, rooted in a passion for quality and community. To explore their delectable offerings, check out Taylor’s Bakery Pies.