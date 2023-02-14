Life.Style.Live!

Teach Indy Educators Conference returns to Butler University to recruit, develop, reward and support educators

Sara Marshall, Executive Director for Teach Indy stopped by “Life.Style.Live!” with important information about the 2023 Teach Indy Educators Conference. Educators from across the state, any age and school type, are invited to attend.

Teach Indy is a nonprofit 501c3 with a mission to recruit, develop, reward, and offer support for the retention of high-quality educators for Indianapolis schools.

Space is still available for 2023 Teach Indy Educators Conference, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Butler University. Go to the Teach Indy website to register or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn @TeachIndyNow.

