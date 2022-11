Life.Style.Live!

Tevin Studdard talks creating WISH-TV Monday Night Football commercial

Tevin Studdard, music artist and host of The Tevin Studdard Show podcast, recently produced and starred in a new commercial to promote Monday Night Football on WISH-TV!

You can watch the Steelers vs Colts live on WISH-TV on Monday November 28.

Studdard filmed the video at Lucas Oil Stadium with a full choir!

