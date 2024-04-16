Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

“The Cat’s Meow” helps raise money for Mutt Cup and FACE Animal Clinic

Bitwell Event Center: Mutt Cup 2024 sold out!

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Just call it “The Cat’s Meow!”

It’s a fun drink that’s part of Mutt Cup, which is raising funds for FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, a nonprofit vet clinic in operation for 25 years. Those behind the concoction? Hotel Tango Distillery!

We chat with Lead Mixologist Kati Larson, along with FACE Medical Director Katie DeBrota, to learn more.

About FACE:

  • We provide affordable vet care without geographic restrictions  
  • We provide low-cost spay/neuter services, vaccines, preventatives, and heartworm treatment for dogs and cats  

The mission of FACE is to provide affordable spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness services for the Indianapolis community to prevent the unnecessary euthanasia of dogs and cats. We believe animals enrich our lives and all people deserve the opportunity to experience that joy.   

To learn more, visit https://fb.me/e/1NNLVqI13.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fishers native shares personal story...
Life.Style.Live! /
New book takes look at...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Men’s Chorus presents Muppet...
Life.Style.Live! /
Education Mondays with Ivy Tech:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Helium Comedy Club presents Shannon...
Life.Style.Live! /
Culinary Crossroads spotlights Indiana’s culinary...
Life.Style.Live! /
Helpful home improvement inspiration for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Adopt a Ferret Month with...
Life.Style.Live! /