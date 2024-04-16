“The Cat’s Meow” helps raise money for Mutt Cup and FACE Animal Clinic

Just call it “The Cat’s Meow!”

It’s a fun drink that’s part of Mutt Cup, which is raising funds for FACE Low-Cost Animal Clinic, a nonprofit vet clinic in operation for 25 years. Those behind the concoction? Hotel Tango Distillery!

We chat with Lead Mixologist Kati Larson, along with FACE Medical Director Katie DeBrota, to learn more.

About FACE:

We provide affordable vet care without geographic restrictions

We provide low-cost spay/neuter services, vaccines, preventatives, and heartworm treatment for dogs and cats

The mission of FACE is to provide affordable spay/neuter, vaccination, and wellness services for the Indianapolis community to prevent the unnecessary euthanasia of dogs and cats. We believe animals enrich our lives and all people deserve the opportunity to experience that joy.

To learn more, visit https://fb.me/e/1NNLVqI13.