The CW to release ‘I am Chris Farley’ documentary series

On Saturday, January 6, Chris Farley takes center stage in the documentary “I Am Chris Farley,” part of The CW’s documentary series.

Originally released in 2015, this two-hour film delves into the life of the legendary comedian and actor who tragically passed away in 1997 at the age of 33.

A former Saturday Night Live cast member from 1990 to 1995, Farley left an indelible mark on comedy with iconic roles in films like “Wayne’s World,” “Tommy Boy,” and “Black Sheep.”

Directed by Brent Hodge and Derik Murray, the biopic traces Farley’s journey from his early days in Madison, Wisconsin, through his time at Marquette University, and his ascent in the comedy world at the legendary Second City.

The documentary promises a blend of humor and heart, showcasing Farley’s most memorable characters and skits from both television and film.

The I Am series on The CW also features documentaries on Burt Reynolds, Paul Walker, and Martin Luther King Jr., among others, offering a diverse range of profiles on notable figures.

The network’s innovative programming includes licensed scripted shows from Canada, reflecting the industry’s adaptability amidst challenges like Hollywood strikes.