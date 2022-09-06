Life.Style.Live!

The Gadget Guy showcases fun, recreational Gadgets

The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you need to know about five of his favorite recreational gadgets!

1. Alchemy Arktos 120 Mountain Bike – High-End Premium Carbon Mountain Bike

$4,699 (SALE), alchemybikes.com

For mountain bike lovers, the hottest model on the market right now is the Alchemy Arktos 120. This is high-end mountain bike combines an ultra-durable frame made of Alchemy Premium Carbon, with a set of two sturdy 29-inch wheels, along with an exclusive patented Sine Suspension System that provides next-level performance. It virtually eliminates “pedal bob”, which ultimately allows the bike to tear up climbs as well as descend the roughest terrain with ease. The Arktos also integrates both a Fox 34 29 Factory Kashima Coated 130mm Front-Fork and 120mm Rear-Fork Suspensions that can take punches well above the bike’s weight, as well as an all-new flip chip modification that not only helps to improve the bike’s overall maneuverability, but also makes it easy and straightforward for users to convert the Arktos 120 from a 29” mountain bike to a mixed-wheel arrangement in order to further expanding its already impressive versatility.

2. BougeRV CR35 – 12V / 37 Quart (35L) Portable Refrigerator Freezer w/ Dual Zones

About $530, bougerv.com

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the BougeRV CR35. This portable refrigerator freezer boasts a total storage capacity of 37 Quart / 35 Liters (1.3Cu.Ft.), featuring two separate cooling compartments, cooled by an innovative compressor refrigeration technology that allows for rapid cooling in just 15 minutes. Its compartments also boast True Dual Zone temperature-settings that allows users to independently control their temperature, which can be set between -4°F to 68°F (-20℃ to 20℃), either via the unit’s digital LED Control Panel, which also displays the current temperature-levels for each compartment, or via the ChargePro 2.0 Mobile App. Its two compartments can be set to work in 4 different temperature settings: Dual-Refrigerator, Dual-Freezer, Refrigerator and Freezer, or Freezer and Refrigerator. The unit also boasts a rated Voltage of 12V and a Rated Power Input of 60W at its Max Power Mode, or just 45W on Eco Mode, plus a quiet operation at 45dB. Lastly, it also integrates a built-in LED Light, a removable cutting board, and a bottle opener.

3. BEZGAR HM163 & BEZGAR TB141 – Remote-Controlled Racing-Hobby Monster Trucks

Only $120 & $44.99. bezgar.com

If you’re into racing cars, then you’ll surely dig these remote-controlled racing trucks. Firstly, we have the BEZGAR HM163, a 1:16 scale high-speed remote-controlled monster truck that boasts a reinforced body frame integrated with 4 oil-filled shock absorbers that ensure a strong collision resistance. Its frame is protected by a sturdy nylon PA chassis that’s resistant to abrasions and chemicals, while also equipped with a front-headlight. The HM163 integrates a full metal drivetrain powered by a premium 390 brushed modified motor that’s capable of generating 18500 RPM, which provides the truck with great acceleration and strong horsepower. For its power, the HM163 runs on 2 high-capacity 7.4V 1000mAh rechargeable batteries that offer users around 40 to 50 minutes battery. The unit’s remote control has a IPX5 Waterproof Rating.

The BEZGAR TB141 is a slightly smaller 1:14 scale remote-controlled monster truck that boasts an aluminum alloy body frame equipped with a damping spring system that helps absorb the impact from small bumps for smoother driving. Its frame is protected by a durable ABS plastic chassis that makes the truck’s structure fairly resistant against collisions, while also integrating 4 LED Lights at the top. The truck’s wheel-drive engine system is powered by a powerful built-in brushed motor that can reach 20 km/h at maximum speed. For its power, the TB141 runs on 2 high-capacity 6.0V 800mAh rechargeable batteries that offer users 40 to 50 minutes of battery.

4. Bitvae S2 Smart Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush

Below $40, bitvae.com

Take better care of your oral health with the Bitvae S2 Smart Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush. This smart rechargeable electric toothbrush is capable of generating 40,000 sonic vibrations per minute, featuring up to 100 days of battery life. It also integrates a Smart Pressure Sensor and a Pressure Indicator Light that let you know whether or not you’re brushing too hard, along with a built-in smart 2-minutes timer that reminds you to change the brushing area every 30 seconds. Moreover, it also sports 5 different Smart Brushing Modes, along with Bluetooth Connectivity to connect it to its iSpruz App, which lets you customize its innovative Smart Mode by choosing between 9 levels of brushing intensity and adjusting its smart brushing timer between 2 and 4 minutes. Best of all, the App also provides users with guidance on their brushing technique, and offers both animated reminders and weekly reports on the app to guide you to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits, saving your gums and tooth enamel from unnecessary damage.

5. B-Cure Laser Vet – Home-Use Cold Laser Therapy Device for Dogs

$499 (SALE), bcurelaservet.com

Dogs can be quite energetic, which sometimes can unexpectedly cause them to get injured. The B-Cure Laser Vet is a non-invasive medical cold laser-therapy device for dogs that works based on Low-Level Laser Therapy. Essentially, Cold laser increases blood circulation through vasodilation and the formation of new capillaries in the tissues, which brings more oxygen and nutrients to the areas being treated to further promote healing. Owners can use this device to reduce the level of pain and inflammation as well as accelerate their dogs’ natural healing process for most injuries and wounds. Not only is B-Cure clinically proven to work, but it’s also highly recommended by industry-leading veterinarians, as it can even replace medication or even surgery for more serious maladies. B-Cure can treat simple strains, pulls, tears, wounds, infections, burns…even joint diseases such as Hip Dysplasia (Arthritis), facilitating a much speedier recovery should your pet have surgery.

