The Produce Moms: Spring recipes using lemons

With a firm belief that fresh produce is the ultimate choice in food—being delicious, nutritious, convenient, and affordable—The Produce Moms aims to empower individuals with the tools needed to incorporate more fresh produce into their diets, both in volume and variety.

Far from just a blog or influencer, The Produce Moms is a vibrant community dedicated to the mission of ensuring more fruits and vegetables grace every table.

Leveraging their passion, platform, and partnerships, they work tirelessly to increase access to fresh produce in daily life for all.

Segment One: Versatility of Lemons

Lemon Caper Sauce – https://www.theproducemoms.com/white-fish-piccata-with-lemon-caper-sauce/

How to clean a cutting board with lemons – we are publishing an Instagram reel on Wednesday to showcase this

Lemon Ice Cubes – https://www.theproducemoms.com/lemon-ice-cubes/

Decorating with lemons

Segment Two: Spring Is In The Air

Spring Salad – https://www.theproducemoms.com/spring-salad/

Focaccia Bread Art with a Pizza Dough Short Cut – https://www.theproducemoms.com/focaccia-bread-art-flower-garden/