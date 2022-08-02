Life.Style.Live!

‘The QuEST’ series live show to share stories of successful small businesses tomorrow

A leadership trainer and coach is giving a platform to small business owners and young professionals through a video series called “The QuEST.”

David Gibson, professional speaker and leadership trainer/coach, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the series and the live event surrounding it, along with small business owners who were featured on the show. This includes, Ray Embry, owner of Press Play Gaming Lounge, Rebecca Graves Prowse, owner of Gravesco Pottery, Cedric Johnson, owner of Cards Boxing Academy, and Chef Paul Dickens, owner of Chef Paul’s Kitchen.

The season finale of “The QuEST” will happen in front of a live audience at The AMP at 16Tech (1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202) on August 3 at 6 p.m.

The show is all about amplifying small business owners and connecting viewers to the people behind the businesses. Gibson is looking for new businesses to spotlight on the next season of “The QuEST” and for entrepreneurs to connect through the live experience.

Local Businesses that are featured in Season 1:

Paul’s Kitchen

Command Coffee

Gravesco Pottery

KurlyKoils

Blacksheep Collective

Ced’s Boxing Academy

Press Play Gaming Lounge

ABOUT THE QuEST SERIES

The QuEST is a video series that spotlights the stories of small businesses. Small businesses help drive the workforce, provide opportunities for entrepreneurs, and serve communities all over our nation. The QuEST Series provides viewers with an inside access to their stories and helps educate on how business owners build their ideas.

Register to attend ‘The QuEST Live Experience” here.

Watch “The QuEST” season 1 trailer here.