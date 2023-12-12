The Toy Association: Top holiday toy trends for 2023

With the holiday season in full swing, the quest for the latest and most innovative products is a perennial tradition.

However, this year, parents are approaching their shopping lists with a focus on value and feature-rich toys that offer a significant return on investment.

A recent survey conducted by the Toy Association reveals that 64% of parents are prioritizing gifts that foster connections and quality time with their children.

They are keen on selecting toys that enable joint play and the creation of cherished memories, recognizing the importance of shared experiences during this festive time.

Rubble & Crew Bark Yard Crane Tower Playset

Based on the construction yard and home base for the pups in Rubble & Crew, the new PAW Patrol spin-off series, this playset stands over 2 feet tall, providing hours of preschool-friendly building play. The playset comes with 12 ounces of all-new Kinetic Build-It Sand, four molds, interchangeable tools and a Rubble vehicle and pup, encouraging open-ended sensory play for preschoolers. Lights, sounds, music, and phrases from the series help bring the setting to life for fans.

Hot Wheels® Ultimate T-Rex Transporter

The Hot Wheels™ City Ultimate Hauler can gobble up and haul more than 20 1:64 scale cars and then transform into a growling, stomping T-Rex with a race track on its back. In hauler mode, pull it by the handle and it will eat the 1:64 scale cars in its path. Lower the tail and it transforms into a Robo T-Rex with lights and sounds and a two-lane race track. Kids can also launch cars from its mouth! Two 1:64 scale Hot Wheels® cars are included.

Bearlieve Bear

Bearlieve Bear is Build-A-Bear Workshop’s first-ever interactive furry friend that responds to touch and the sound of your voice. From opening its eyes to wiggling its ears to verbalizing sweet phrases, Bearlieve Bear is poised to capture the hearts of children and adults alike as the must-have gift of the season. Guests can partake in Build-A-Bear’s special stuffing experience to create this new furry friend and participate in a specially designed heart ceremony to bring their new friend to life. Bearlieve Bear comes to life in Build-A-Bear Workshops in its own unique way as guests proclaim, “I BEARlieve!” while pressing the red heart on its paw during the iconic heart ceremony. Bearlieve Bear is introduced in Build-A-Bear’s family-friendly holiday film, Glisten and the Merry Mission

Storytime With Sunny

Sunny’s expressive personality engages kiddos as she tells stories with surprising plot twists to keep them hanging on her every word. Sunny invites participation in 300+ activities with four disks and more than five hours of fairy tales, classic songs, guessing games, a poem creator, silly jokes, tongue twisters, daily routines and much more. Her animated face and movements add emotion and expression to jokes, stories and songs, inviting kids to respond as she asks them what they think. Sunny teaches healthy habits, encouraging good manners, brushing teeth and mindfulness exercises. Cleanup time is easy with a dedicated disk rack to store the four disks. When the day is done, take a quiet moment with Sunny as she leads kids in a bedtime routine. Set her gentle alarm, then fall asleep to her softly glowing night-light.

Spy Guy Game

Take on the role of Spy Guy, whose task is to find and catch a criminal who is prowling the city! Players will work together to search the long jigsaw puzzle board for clues aiming to catch the culprit as quickly as possible! Can you catch the criminal before he escapes from the city? Available at Target, Amazon, Trefl.com.