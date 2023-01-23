Life.Style.Live!

Three magical, musical events with the Actor’s Theatre of Indiana

Fans of music and magic will love these three upcoming fundraising events for the Actor’s Theatre of Indiana! Don Farrell, Co-Founder and Artistic Director for the Actor’s Theatre of Indiana, and Jon Mobley, Sleight of Mind Magician, joined us today to discuss the events.

Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. Their mission is to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain.

ATI’s GREATEST HITS, VOL. 1

Join ATI’s Co-Founders and well-known local actors as they recreate their past performances from ATI hit shows such as “Chicago,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Forbidden Broadway,” and so many more! Tickets to the show at The Studio Theatre are $50 each. The show is on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

SLEIGHT OF MIND: Magician Jon Mobley

For only $25, prepare to laugh and be amazed! Jon Mobley attracts audiences around the world with his magnetic personality, quick wit, and jaw-dropping surprises. He was recently featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Las Vegas, and can also be seen headlining at the historical Chicago Magic Lounge. Sleight of Mind is an interactive experience guests rave about long after the event.

This magical event takes place Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm.

ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow

Come to The Studio Theater and celebrate the one who ‘wrote the songs’ with such romantic, lush, and melodic melodies that shaped the songbook of generations of music lovers! Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra will guide you on an evening of Manilow stories and music that will have you up and dancing in the aisles! The show is on February 18 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $45.

To check out upcoming shows and other programs, visit their website at ATIstage.org.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTOR’S THEATRE OF INDIANA.