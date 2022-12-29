Life.Style.Live!

Three winter events to enjoy in Carmel, Indiana

It is time to gather your friends and family to experience all that the City of Carmel has to offer this winter! Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, Community Relations and Economic Development for City of Carmel, joined us today to talk about the events.

The Festival of Ice on January 21 and 23 will host ice carving demonstrations ad competitions. It will be held at The Ice at Carter Green.

The Carmel Winter Games will take place February 10 and 11 at The Ice at Carter Green. Teams of four to 12 members can sign up to compete in a trio of competitions, including Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippo. Team registration is open now on Eventbrite until February 7 at noon. All participants will need to sign waivers prior to participation and must be 15 years or older to participate. Participants between the ages of 15 and 17 must have a signed waiver by parents.

Teams must commit to participate in all three events for the full duration of the games in order to qualify for the winner trophies and participant medals presented at the conclusion. The winners of the 2023 Carmel Winter Games will choose the beneficiary from the City of Carmel approved list that includes:

Carmel Youth Assistance Program

Prime Life Enrichment Center

The Children’s TheraPlay Foundation

Carmel Clay Historical Society

Hero’s Club

4 Food Pantries in Carmel

All events are free and open to the public to observe and cheer on the teams at The Ice at Carter Green. Below is the schedule:

HOMETOWN HERO-OLYMPICS – Friday, February 10, 6-8 p.m. at The Ice at Carter Green. Cheer on your favorite hometown heroes during competitive games between City of Carmel departments including Community Services, Engineering, Fire, Parks and Police.

CARMEL WINTER GAMES – Saturday, February 11, Noon – 4 p.m. Local businesses, small groups from the neighborhood or church, and individuals can build real team spirit through on-ice, non-skating competitive games – Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippo.

MEET THE MASCOTS – Saturday, February 11, 1-3 p.m. Meet up and take photos with some of Central Indiana’s favorite mascots.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CITY OF CARMEL.