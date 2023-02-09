Life.Style.Live!

Tom Alvarez is On the Aisle with picks for your Valentine

Looking for something special to do with your favorite Valentine? Tom Alvarez stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with some great ideas.

The Doo Wop Project, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Feb/ 10 & 11, indianapolissymphony.org

The Diary of Anne Frank, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Feb. 10 & 11, thecenterpresents.org

Mojada, Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, Feb. 16 – March 6, thecenterpresents.org

Masterworks 3, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11, thecenterpresents.org

Love Springs Eternal, Indianapolis Ballet, Feb. 17 – 19, Indyballet.org

Wild Horses, Phoenix Theatre, Through March 5, phoenixtheatre.org

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.