Tom Alvarez is On the Aisle with picks for your Valentine

by: Peggy McClelland
Looking for something special to do with your favorite Valentine? Tom Alvarez stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with some great ideas.

The Doo Wop Project, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Feb/ 10 & 11, indianapolissymphony.org 

The Diary of Anne Frank, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Feb. 10 & 11, thecenterpresents.org 

Mojada, Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, Feb. 16 – March 6, thecenterpresents.org 

Masterworks 3, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11, thecenterpresents.org 

Love Springs Eternal, Indianapolis Ballet, Feb. 17 – 19, Indyballet.org 

Wild Horses, Phoenix Theatre, Through March 5, phoenixtheatre.org 

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle” reviews, previews and interviews visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

