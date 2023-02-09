Tom Alvarez is On the Aisle with picks for your Valentine

Looking for something special to do with your favorite Valentine? Tom Alvarez stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with some great ideas.
The Doo Wop Project, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Feb/ 10 & 11, indianapolissymphony.org
The Diary of Anne Frank, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Feb. 10 & 11, thecenterpresents.org
Mojada, Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, Feb. 16 – March 6, thecenterpresents.org
Masterworks 3, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11, thecenterpresents.org
Love Springs Eternal, Indianapolis Ballet, Feb. 17 – 19, Indyballet.org
Wild Horses, Phoenix Theatre, Through March 5, phoenixtheatre.org
