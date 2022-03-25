Life.Style.Live!

Top 5 spring break items you can find at Whale of Sale consignment event this weekend

Courtney O’neal, creator of Whale of a Sale, joined us Friday to share the top 5 items to snag there for spring break, shopping tips and more!

Whale of a Sale is Indiana’s largest children’s consignment event, held twice a year since 2009.

The spring sale is happening Thursday, March 24 to – Sunday, March 27 at the massive Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, IN.

The sale offers one-stop shopping for baby to teen clothing, toys, strollers, bikes, books, sporting equipment, furniture, women’s activewear and upscale clothes, handbags, and more!

Shop up to 100,000+ items from a sold out 750 sellers, spaced out on a full-sized professional soccer field.













Items are marked 60-90% off retail prices.

Special free early shopping times are available for new/expecting parents, teachers, heroes and more on Friday, March 25!

Come back for Half Price Day on Sunday for the deepest discounts of the entire sale.

Consignment shopping helps people shop local, support local families and keep items out of the landfill.

The average consignor earns $500. Unsold clothing can be donated to charity partner Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Click here to reserve your tickets.

For more information, visit whale-sale.com.