Life.Style.Live!

Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice

The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.

Professional Ice sculptor Matthew Stoddart from Lexington, Kentucky and Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, Community Relations and Economic Development for City of Carmel, visited the Life.Style.Live! studio to give us a sample his carving skills.

Along with the Festival of Ice, The Ice at Carter Green rink will be open for skating all weekend so lace up your skates and enjoy the sculptures as you glide on the ice. Visit TheIceAtCarterGreen.com to purchase skating tickets in advance.

For more information on the Festival, The Ice at Carter Green and other upcoming events, go to TheIceAtCarterGreen.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL