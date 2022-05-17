Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: Indiana Musician Edition

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is Indiana Musician Edition!

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

This artist and member of the famed rock band “Guns N, Roses” wrote songs based on his not so good Indiana childhood memories.

Which Musician has 17 miles of I-65 named after them?

Which Indiana pop star’s first two albums were considered “flops” but went on to sell more than 100 million records?

Which musician was NOT born in Indiana but made an impact so big that a Brown County music park was named after him?

Indiana native who sold more than 30 million albums after his death?