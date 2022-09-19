Life.Style.Live!

Trying hot sauce from around the world with Indiana-based Latin jazz musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of hot sauces from around the world.

You can also see him performing next weekend at the Naptown Sound Indy Jazz Fest Kick-off Celebration to bring in the opening of Indy Jazz Fest 2022.

Over 25 of Indy’s best jazz musicians take the stage in what will be the year’s ultimate jazz hang & cocktail party.

It’s happening on Friday, September 30 at Indianapolis Jazz Kitchen (5377 N College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220) from 8 p.m. to midnight (doors open at 7:30 p.m.).

Your price of admission includes 2 drink tickets, passed and stationed hors d’oeuvres, the muisic and a great way to support the Indy Jazz Fest.

